Supervisors get an education about co...

Supervisors get an education about conditions at two Warrenton middle schools

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fauquier.com

Three Fauquier County supervisors toured the two middle schools in Warrenton on March 2, ducking into classrooms, gyms, libraries, cafeterias and boiler rooms to see the condition of the buildings at a time when the board is considering a school division request to build a consolidated $55 million middle school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warrenton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Felony Conviction Nov '16 Shocked naighbor 1
They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13) Nov '16 Hey 3
Poll Are black girls better than white girls? (Apr '08) Oct '16 Vovo 25
busty bartender (Aug '16) Aug '16 etm 1
News Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust (Aug '16) Aug '16 Five O 1
Best fence installation company in all northern... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Koolj313 1
Most Americans wnt the Mexican/hispancs to go home (Feb '16) Feb '16 Susan 1
See all Warrenton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warrenton Forum Now

Warrenton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warrenton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Warrenton, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,455 • Total comments across all topics: 279,351,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC