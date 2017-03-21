Sister of man allegedly killed by O.J. Simpson to speak in Warrenton
The sister of Ron Goldman, the man murdered with Nicole Brown Simpson in June 1994 in Brentwood, California, will speak in Warrenton about victim's rights.
