Public hearing on county budget set for Thursday
Fauquier County supervisors are urging citizens to attend the March 16 public hearing to make their views known on the proposed fiscal 2018 budget and tax rates or to contact the supervisors directly if they can't attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
