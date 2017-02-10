Religious Notes for Feb. 8-14, 2017
The Community Christian Fellowship Church will hold its Mingling of Souls Marriage Conference on Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, Feb 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The conference is free and will be led by pastor, author and speaker, Matt Chandler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warrenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felony Conviction
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|Are black girls better than white girls? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Vovo
|25
|busty bartender (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|etm
|1
|Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Five O
|1
|Best fence installation company in all northern... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Koolj313
|1
|Most Americans wnt the Mexican/hispancs to go home (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warrenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC