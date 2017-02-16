Police, mediation center partner to o...

Police, mediation center partner to offer conflict resolution training

Thursday Feb 9

The Warrenton Police Department and the Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center, a Piedmont United Way agency, have partnered to offer two free one-day trainings in conflict resolution skills for Town of Warrenton residents and employees entitled "Working it Out: From Conflict to Cooperation."

Warrenton, VA

