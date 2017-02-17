new Man charged after fatal shooting in Warrenton
Richard Turner MacDonald, 64, has been charged with murder, according to a news release from Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a shooting in Warrenton at around 5 a.m. Sunday and found a man dead inside a home in the 5400 block of Turkey Run Road.
