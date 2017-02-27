Defense withdraws motion for bond for Warrenton murder suspect
Defense attorneys for a Warrenton man accused of murdering his neighbor withdrew their motion for bond in Fauquier General District Court Tuesday morning due to "certain matters" they said they learned about last evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warrenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felony Conviction
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|Are black girls better than white girls? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Vovo
|25
|busty bartender (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|etm
|1
|Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Five O
|1
|Best fence installation company in all northern... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Koolj313
|1
|Most Americans wnt the Mexican/hispancs to go home (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warrenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC