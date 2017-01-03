TV crew in town to find Trump supporters comes up short
TV news reporters were in Old Town Warrenton Wednesday, asking shoppers and residents how they feel about the upcoming inauguration and President-elect Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warrenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felony Conviction
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|Are black girls better than white girls? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Vovo
|25
|busty bartender
|Aug '16
|etm
|1
|Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust
|Aug '16
|Five O
|1
|Best fence installation company in all northern...
|Jul '16
|Koolj313
|1
|Most Americans wnt the Mexican/hispancs to go home (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warrenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC