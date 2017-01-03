Lidle scopes out Warrenton location f...

Lidle scopes out Warrenton location for U.S. expansion

19 hrs ago Read more: Fauquier.com

Land use attorneys hired by the European discount grocery chain coordinated an informational community meeting slated for Thursday, Jan. 12 about the possibility of building a store where the Cheswick Motel currently stands on Broadview Avenue, according to a letter sent to residents in surrounding neighborhoods.

