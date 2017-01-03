Lidle scopes out Warrenton location for U.S. expansion
Land use attorneys hired by the European discount grocery chain coordinated an informational community meeting slated for Thursday, Jan. 12 about the possibility of building a store where the Cheswick Motel currently stands on Broadview Avenue, according to a letter sent to residents in surrounding neighborhoods.
