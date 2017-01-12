Committee recommends consolidated middle school campus at Taylor
A committee tasked with recommending a middle school modernization plan for Fauquier County schools has recommended building one consolidated middle school on the Taylor Middle School campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warrenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felony Conviction
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|Are black girls better than white girls? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Vovo
|25
|busty bartender
|Aug '16
|etm
|1
|Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust
|Aug '16
|Five O
|1
|Best fence installation company in all northern...
|Jul '16
|Koolj313
|1
|Most Americans wnt the Mexican/hispancs to go home (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warrenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC