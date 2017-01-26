Bridge Community Church building a ministry center it can call home
It's been worshipping for years in rented space at Highland School. Though the school has served the needs of the congregation well, there's nothing like having a home of your own, especially after 12 years without one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warrenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felony Conviction
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|Are black girls better than white girls? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Vovo
|25
|busty bartender
|Aug '16
|etm
|1
|Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust
|Aug '16
|Five O
|1
|Best fence installation company in all northern... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Koolj313
|1
|Most Americans wnt the Mexican/hispancs to go home (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warrenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC