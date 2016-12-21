Pharos offers a light in the dark
Pharos, a new peer-run support group for people struggling with depression, their friends and families, will have its first meeting at Family Focus, Suite 206, 170 West Shirley Ave., Warrenton, on Dec. 6. The group was started in October by Maria Massaro, an experienced mental health counselor whose specialty is depression, after she noticed a lack ... (more)
