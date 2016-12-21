New ladder truck coming to Warrenton
The Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company has purchased a new piece of firefighting apparatus that has a 100-foot aerial device with a platform and includes dual water cannons, technical rescue attachments, increased storage space and additional firefighting and rescue equipment.
