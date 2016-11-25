Picturesque castle in Virgina's horse and wine country served many purposes over the years
This sweeping estate in Virginia's horse and wine country has served many purposes over the years, including as a Confederate hospital, Union encampment and literary inspiration. After James H. Murray married Fanny Harrison Chester, an heiress to a shipping fortune, he used his wife's wealth to acquire land in Virginia and build Melrose, a castle-like house with a parapet and a three-story octagonal tower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Warrenton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Felony Conviction
|Nov '16
|Shocked naighbor
|1
|They told me I have 2 weeks...? (Dec '13)
|Nov '16
|Hey
|3
|Are black girls better than white girls? (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|Vovo
|25
|busty bartender
|Aug '16
|etm
|1
|Sheriffa s Department makes huge heroin bust
|Aug '16
|Five O
|1
|Best fence installation company in all northern...
|Jul '16
|Koolj313
|1
|Most Americans wnt the Mexican/hispancs to go home (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warrenton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC