Surrender Now First Stakes Winner for Morning Line
The 2-year-old filly broke her maiden on debut for trainer Peter Miller June 9, when she defeated a field of five other juvenile fillies by two lengths to give her sire his first winner. In her second start Sunday, Surrender Now was ridden to victory by Norberto Arroyo Jr. , impressive maiden special weight winner of the second race)," said owner Gary Hartunian of Rockingham Ranch.
