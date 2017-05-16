Rue21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy...

Rue21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as shopping mall stores suffer

Rue21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its budget-conscious customers migrated to fast-fashion competitors and nimbler online sellers, closely resembling the struggles of other mall chains.

