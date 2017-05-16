Rue21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its budget-conscious customers migrated to fast-fashion competitors and nimbler online sellers, closely resembling the struggles of other mall chains. Rue21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as shopping mall stores suffer Rue21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its budget-conscious customers migrated to fast-fashion competitors and nimbler online sellers, closely resembling the struggles of other mall chains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.