Rue21 and Lenders in Talks Ahead of L...

Rue21 and Lenders in Talks Ahead of Likely Bankruptcy Filing

Monday May 1

Rue21 Inc. and its lenders are in negotiations surrounding the teen apparel retailer's likely bankruptcy filing, according to people familiar with the matter. The retailer, which has been in search of a junior bankruptcy loan since mid-April, is in talks with its term-loan lenders to fund this debtor-in-possession facility, the people added.

