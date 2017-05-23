NEWS Sepro investing millions to expa...

NEWS Sepro investing millions to expand in Europe, US

2 hrs ago Read more: Plastics News

Robotics supplier Sepro Group has announced an 11 million euro expansion of its operations in France and the U.S. following four years of "record-setting" sales growth. The group has announced plans to increase production capacity at its headquarters facility in La Roche-sur-Yon, Frace, and launch a new global training facility nearby.

Warrendale, PA

