NEWS Sepro investing millions to expand in Europe, US
Robotics supplier Sepro Group has announced an 11 million euro expansion of its operations in France and the U.S. following four years of "record-setting" sales growth. The group has announced plans to increase production capacity at its headquarters facility in La Roche-sur-Yon, Frace, and launch a new global training facility nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Add your comments below
Warrendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. defense firm: Former owners, exec to blame ...
|Mar '17
|BILLE
|1
|Who's got your vote in 2016? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Roger Thomas
|1
|Love from Mars on Kindle Scout (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JP Cawood
|1
|'Missing' woman often seen on McKeesport streets (Mar '06)
|Sep '16
|Dada
|25
|Handyman needed (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|DLSews
|1
|Journal of Electronic Materials Announces New E... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|georgenardis
|1
|Excela Health trims workforce (Jul '13)
|Feb '14
|confused
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warrendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC