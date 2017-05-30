Bankrupt Rue21 closing Richland store, keeping Kennewick
Pennsylvania-based Rue21 Inc. will close 400 stores nationwide, including one in Richland's Vintner Square, after filing for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankrutpcy Court for Western Pennsylvania on Monday. Pennsylvania-based Rue21 Inc. will close 400 stores nationwide, including one in Richland's Vintner Square, after filing for Chapter 11 in U.S. Bankrutpcy Court for Western Pennsylvania on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Warrendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pa. defense firm: Former owners, exec to blame ...
|Mar '17
|BILLE
|1
|Who's got your vote in 2016? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Roger Thomas
|1
|Love from Mars on Kindle Scout (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|JP Cawood
|1
|'Missing' woman often seen on McKeesport streets (Mar '06)
|Sep '16
|Dada
|25
|Handyman needed (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|DLSews
|1
|Journal of Electronic Materials Announces New E... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|georgenardis
|1
|Excela Health trims workforce (Jul '13)
|Feb '14
|confused
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warrendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC