Fashion retailer closing its doors at Columbus Park Crossing

Young men's and women's fashion chain rue21 said it is eliminating nearly 400 locations across the U.S., including the store at 5550 Whittlesey Blvd. on the city's north side. "It's true - we are closing some stores," the company said on its website.

