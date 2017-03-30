Performance Inspired to sell nutritio...

Performance Inspired to sell nutrition line at Hy-Vee

Performance Inspired Nutrition, the Warrendale-based sports nutrition company lead by former GNC exec Tom Dowd and celebrity partner Mark Wahlberg, has landed a deal to sell its products in Hy-Vee's grocery stores.

