Sepro establishes Swiss subsidiary

Sepro establishes Swiss subsidiary

Wednesday Feb 22

Coming off its fourth record sales year in a row, France-based robotic automation maker Sepro Group is establishing a new direct sales and service operation in Switzerland. "This is the third daughter company or local office that Sepro has inaugurated in just over a year and the eleventh in all," said Jean-Michel Renaudeau, CEO of Sepro Group.

