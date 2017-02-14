NEWS Sepro to expand Pennsylvania rob...

NEWS Sepro to expand Pennsylvania robot facility

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: Plastics News

Jim Healy, vice president of sales and marketing, said Sepro America plans to double its current 16,500 square feet. The operation, which has 40 employees, initially occupied the space in December 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warrendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who's got your vote in 2016? Oct '16 Roger Thomas 1
Love from Mars on Kindle Scout Oct '16 JP Cawood 1
News 'Missing' woman often seen on McKeesport streets (Mar '06) Sep '16 Dada 25
Handyman needed (Jul '16) Jul '16 DLSews 1
News Owen Aloisio (Sep '09) Jun '16 Your Ammie 2
News Journal of Electronic Materials Announces New E... (Jul '14) Jul '14 georgenardis 1
News Excela Health trims workforce (Jul '13) Feb '14 confused 4
See all Warrendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warrendale Forum Now

Warrendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warrendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Warrendale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,674 • Total comments across all topics: 278,892,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC