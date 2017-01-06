rue21 promotes two to C-suite

rue21 promotes two to C-suite

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

Warrendale-based teen clothing retailer rue21 Inc. continues to build out its C-level ranks with appointments from within to two newly created posts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warrendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who's got your vote in 2016? Oct '16 Roger Thomas 1
Love from Mars on Kindle Scout Oct '16 JP Cawood 1
News 'Missing' woman often seen on McKeesport streets (Mar '06) Sep '16 Dada 25
Handyman needed Jul '16 DLSews 1
News Owen Aloisio (Sep '09) Jun '16 Your Ammie 2
News Journal of Electronic Materials Announces New E... (Jul '14) Jul '14 georgenardis 1
News Excela Health trims workforce (Jul '13) Feb '14 confused 4
See all Warrendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warrendale Forum Now

Warrendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warrendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Warrendale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,531 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,516

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC