James De Yoreo Selected For 2016 Davi...

James De Yoreo Selected For 2016 David Turnbull Lectureship Award

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: BioSpace

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory scientist honored for discoveries in crystallization science. WARRENDALE, PA - [December, 2016] - The Materials Research Society's David Turnbull Lectureship Award recognizes the career contribution of a scientist to fundamental understanding of the science of materials through experimental and/or theoretical research, as exemplified by David Turnbull.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warrendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who's got your vote in 2016? Oct '16 Roger Thomas 1
Love from Mars on Kindle Scout Oct '16 JP Cawood 1
News 'Missing' woman often seen on McKeesport streets (Mar '06) Sep '16 Dada 25
Handyman needed Jul '16 DLSews 1
News Owen Aloisio (Sep '09) Jun '16 Your Ammie 2
News Journal of Electronic Materials Announces New E... (Jul '14) Jul '14 georgenardis 1
News Excela Health trims workforce (Jul '13) Feb '14 confused 4
See all Warrendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warrendale Forum Now

Warrendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warrendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Warrendale, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,684 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,854

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC