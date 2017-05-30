Sun soaks courts as Gus Macker returns to county

Participants in Jamestown's resurrected Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament could not have asked for a more ideal, sunshiny day Saturday to kick off a weekend of thrilling and fun competitive hoops. Roughly 200 teams entered the tournament, representing male and female players of all skill levels from around Western New York and Pennsylvania, ranging in ages from just under 10 to well over 35. With a historic NBA Trilogy Finals serving as the backdrop for the local event, players have the opportunity to emulate their favorite all-stars, from Stephen Curry to Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant to LeBron James.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.