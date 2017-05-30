Sun soaks courts as Gus Macker returns to county
Participants in Jamestown's resurrected Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament could not have asked for a more ideal, sunshiny day Saturday to kick off a weekend of thrilling and fun competitive hoops. Roughly 200 teams entered the tournament, representing male and female players of all skill levels from around Western New York and Pennsylvania, ranging in ages from just under 10 to well over 35. With a historic NBA Trilogy Finals serving as the backdrop for the local event, players have the opportunity to emulate their favorite all-stars, from Stephen Curry to Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant to LeBron James.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Thu
|Aghie
|4
|Elizabeth steinkamp Johnson aka bessie
|May 26
|Nate
|1
|Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14)
|May 26
|Fuckyou
|7
|Jasmine Lindgren (Nov '16)
|May 26
|Fuckmeth
|6
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Steph
|5
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|May 22
|Hannah Blake
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC