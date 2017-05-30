Rouse Home Skilled Nursing Facility given Five-Star Rating
Searching for a healthcare facility that provides five-star care in skilled nursing and sub-acute rehab just became easier for residents of Warren County and the surrounding areas. Cindy Walters, Rouse Home Administrator, proudly announces that the United States government and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have awarded the highest rating, of five-stars out of five, to the Rouse Home skilled nursing facility, in Youngsville.
