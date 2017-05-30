Ray Devore

Caledonia New York: May 20, 2017 at age 92. Predeceased by his wife, Lois DeVore. He is survived by his children, Fred DeVore, Debra McIntyre; 3 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 1 brother, Lyle DeVore; sisters, Virginia Kellerman, Lorraine Stanton, Lovena Rulander; sisterinlaw, Anna Simpson; many nieces and nephews.

