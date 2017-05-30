Patricia Seybert
Patricia Ann Seybert, 77, of Marienville, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on October 2, 1939, in Warren, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Cecilia Dangelo of Warren.
