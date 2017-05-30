Nancy Morrison
A funeral service for Nancy E. Morrison, 68, of Torpedo who died on Monday, May 29, 2017, at the John and Orpha Blair Hospice House in Warren, was held at McKinney Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Inc., 54 West Main St., Youngsville, PA at 11 am Friday, June 2, 2017 with Rev. Timothy Olsen, pastor of the Garland Presbyterian Church officiating.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny
|Thu
|Aghie
|4
|Elizabeth steinkamp Johnson aka bessie
|May 26
|Nate
|1
|Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14)
|May 26
|Fuckyou
|7
|Jasmine Lindgren (Nov '16)
|May 26
|Fuckmeth
|6
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Steph
|5
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|May 22
|Hannah Blake
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
