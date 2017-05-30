Nancy Morrison

A funeral service for Nancy E. Morrison, 68, of Torpedo who died on Monday, May 29, 2017, at the John and Orpha Blair Hospice House in Warren, was held at McKinney Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Inc., 54 West Main St., Youngsville, PA at 11 am Friday, June 2, 2017 with Rev. Timothy Olsen, pastor of the Garland Presbyterian Church officiating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.