Knit in Public Day
The Warren County Fiber Artists will be sponsoring the local World Wide Knit in Public Day event on June 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the front yard of the Warren Public Library, rain or shine. World Wide Knit in Public Day was started in 2005 by Danielle Landes.
