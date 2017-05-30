Knit in Public Day

Knit in Public Day

9 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

The Warren County Fiber Artists will be sponsoring the local World Wide Knit in Public Day event on June 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the front yard of the Warren Public Library, rain or shine. World Wide Knit in Public Day was started in 2005 by Danielle Landes.

