Half-brother pleads guilty to involvement in murder case
The half-brother of of a convicted murderer sentenced to life in prison in April has pled guilty for his involvement. Gary Ralph Williams, 24, North Cambria, Pa., pled guilty on Wednesday before President Judge Maureen Skerda to receiving stolen property and reckless burning or exploding.
