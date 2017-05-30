Donna Harman
Donna Mays Harman, 86, of Warren, PA., died suddenly, Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at U.P.M.C. Hamot, Erie, PA., after a brief illness. She was born July 19, 1930 in Warren, Pa.
Read more at Times Observer.
