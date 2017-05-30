County treasurer takes exception to T...

County treasurer takes exception to Times Observer account in tax claim funds story

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Times Observer

In publishing the information in that release, the Times Observer reported information related to the origins of the unaccounted tax claim funds. Munksgard issued a release and letter to the Times Observer on Thursday, expressing his objections to the story and presenting his side of the origins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Warren PA the Jewell of the allegheny Jun 1 Aghie 4
Elizabeth steinkamp Johnson aka bessie May 26 Nate 1
Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14) May 26 Fuckyou 7
Jasmine Lindgren (Nov '16) May 26 Fuckmeth 6
Ashlee Turner (Aug '15) May 26 Steph 5
Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16) May 22 Hannah Blake 4
Bike Path (Oct '16) May 14 bikepather 5
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,188 • Total comments across all topics: 281,523,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC