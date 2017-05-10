Wozneak joins Kinzua Healthcare
Wozneak, a Warren County native, graduated from The University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology in 1981 before earning a Master's degree in Physical Therapy from The University of Pittsburgh in 1984. He has held positions with The Warren General Hospital and The Kane Community Hospital and also maintained a private practice for 16 years.
