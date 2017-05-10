Work bee helps create buffer for Colu...

Work bee helps create buffer for Columbus farm

18 min ago Read more: Times Observer

Corry High School Forestry Students Trenton Greene and Dalton Jaquith secure a protective mat at the base of a newly-planted tree in a riparian area on the Doud Hill Farm in Columbus Township on Tuesday. A Columbus Township farm has a big head start on a riparian buffer thanks to a Tuesday collaborative work bee.

