Williams brought on as Warren's director of codes
Terry Williams has been hired to serve as the next director of codes, permitting and recreation services. She will take the place of Mary Ann Nau whose last day before retirement is June 9. "I have been training intensively with Mrs. Nau and appreciate very much the breadth and scope of her knowledge and experience.
