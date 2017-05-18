What's in a write-in? - Mickey Mouse'?

Perhaps more intriguing - and definitely more humorous - than Tuesday's election results are what people thought to enter as write-in votes. The Times Observer counted five votes cast for Mickey Mouse in addition to two for Donald Duck and Judge Dread and single votes for Minnie Mouse, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd and mash-ups Those included Newt Gingrich, Donald Trump, John Glenn and John Brown, who could be someone in Warren County, the abolitionist or the wide-receiver for the Arizona Cardinals.

