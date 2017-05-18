What's in a write-in? - Mickey Mouse'?
Perhaps more intriguing - and definitely more humorous - than Tuesday's election results are what people thought to enter as write-in votes. The Times Observer counted five votes cast for Mickey Mouse in addition to two for Donald Duck and Judge Dread and single votes for Minnie Mouse, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd and mash-ups Those included Newt Gingrich, Donald Trump, John Glenn and John Brown, who could be someone in Warren County, the abolitionist or the wide-receiver for the Arizona Cardinals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 9
|Ashlee
|4
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC