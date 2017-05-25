We remember you'

We remember you'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Times Observer photo by Brian Ferry Veterans, from left, Wayne Shreve - U.S. Army, Tom Moore - U.S. Army, and Walt Simpson - U.S. Air Force, bow their heads during the Memorial Day service in Warren on Monday. There were no reports of county soldiers who were killed in course of duty this year, but 141 passed away who served their country and returned home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elizabeth steinkamp Johnson aka bessie May 26 Nate 1
Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14) May 26 Fuckyou 7
Jasmine Lindgren (Nov '16) May 26 Fuckmeth 6
Ashlee Turner (Aug '15) May 26 Steph 5
Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16) May 22 Hannah Blake 4
Bike Path (Oct '16) May 14 bikepather 5
Nick Valencia May 11 maybemaybe 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
  1. Recession
  2. Microsoft
  3. Cuba
  4. Health Care
  5. Pakistan
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,258 • Total comments across all topics: 281,394,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC