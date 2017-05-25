We remember you'
Times Observer photo by Brian Ferry Veterans, from left, Wayne Shreve - U.S. Army, Tom Moore - U.S. Army, and Walt Simpson - U.S. Air Force, bow their heads during the Memorial Day service in Warren on Monday. There were no reports of county soldiers who were killed in course of duty this year, but 141 passed away who served their country and returned home.
