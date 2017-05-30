Warren woman gets 10 month sentence for role in meth ring
Leilani L. Lord, Clarendon, pled guilty to two counts of conspiracy for purchasing medicine containing pseudoephedrine in July, August, September and twice in November. Her attorney, Michelle Alaskey, told the court that Lord has expressed remorse and that Lord told her this conduct is compared to the co-defendants, has attended a majority of classes offered while incarcerated and added that she believes Lord Alaskey said that Lord was in a relationship with someone else involved and made the purchases at that individual's request.
