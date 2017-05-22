Warren sophomore Cummings excelling a...

Warren sophomore Cummings excelling as bodybuilder

Warren Area High School sophomore Austyn Cummings recently competed at the Mr. Buffalo BodyBuilding Championships at Niagara Falls Conference & Event Center and placed first or second in four separate divisions. The Warren Area High School sophomore recently competed at the Mr. Buffalo BodyBuilding Championships at Niagara Falls Conference & Event Center.

