Warren man found guilty of all charges after bringing meth into County Prison
Andrew Allen Cornelius, 27, was charged last year with possession of a controlled substance - contraband/inmate as well as possession of a controlled substance. "did possess .05 ounces of meth in his shorts, located within his property bin at the Warren County Prison, to which he had direct control when he entered the prison and made attempts to retrieve said meth from his property bin."
