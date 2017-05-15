Warren Jensen
Warren Russell Jensen, 93 of Sugar Grove, PA, died Monday, May 15, 2017 at Warren General Hospital after a brief illness. He was born January 12, 1924, in Philadelphia, to Ann and Jens Russell Jensen, both children of Danish immigrants.
