Warren grad Wilson named PSAC West Freshman of the Year

Times Observer

Wilson accomplished the feat despite missing the last 12 games of the regular season and the league tournament due to injury. She posted a .397 average with nine RBI and seven runs scored while starting 24-consecutive games at third base to open the year.

