Warren grad Sabrina Anderson qualifies for American Ninja Warrior
The Warren native, now getting set to graduate from Slippery Rock University with a master's in Business Administration, got the call on April 3 that her audition for the NBC show was a go. Anderson said she's always watched American Ninja Warrior, and thought the athletes that made it on the show were amazing.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Apr 26
|timmaaayyy
|5
|Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist
|Apr 25
|Dindu Nuffin
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|chris
|8
