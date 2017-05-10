Warren grad Bupp named AMCC - SPlayer of the Year
Penn State Behrend junior shortstop Alexa Bupp, a Warren Area High School graduate, was named the 2017 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Year and was one of eight members of the Penn State Behrend softball team to be selected to the All-AMCC Team, announced on Wednesday. Bupp, senior catcher Shannon McDonnell , sophomore first baseman Kristen Kargol , senior outfielder Allania Banta and sophomore pitcher AJ Nichols were chosen to the first team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nick Valencia
|14 min
|maybemaybe
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Guywhousedtolikeyou
|10
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Ashlee
|4
|Chris Shirley aka Dorman
|May 5
|Curious
|1
|man dead in car on 666
|May 1
|Dee
|5
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|May 1
|Rustbeltretard
|4
|How did he die
|Apr 30
|Barnabee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC