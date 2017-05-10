Warren grad Bupp named AMCC - SPlayer...

Warren grad Bupp named AMCC - SPlayer of the Year

14 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Penn State Behrend junior shortstop Alexa Bupp, a Warren Area High School graduate, was named the 2017 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Year and was one of eight members of the Penn State Behrend softball team to be selected to the All-AMCC Team, announced on Wednesday. Bupp, senior catcher Shannon McDonnell , sophomore first baseman Kristen Kargol , senior outfielder Allania Banta and sophomore pitcher AJ Nichols were chosen to the first team.

