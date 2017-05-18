Warren falls on the road at McLane
"This is exactly the type of team, if not the team, we will see in the District 10 4A playoffs," McLane scored in five of six innings, including three runs in the bottom of the sixth to win by the 10-run rule. This is the first loss for Warren this season that's been by more than one of two runs.
