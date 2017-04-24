Warren County students take part in teen driving competition
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation , Youngsville Police Department, Warren County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association , and Northwest Regional Safety Network recently held the first Warren County teen driving competition in Youngsville in coordination with area high schools and business partners. Three students each from Warren Area High School, Youngsville High School, Eisenhower High School, Sheffield Area High School, Warren County Christian School, and Tidioute Community Charter School competed for more than $1,000 in prizes, and a spot in the statewide contest for a $5,000 scholarship.
