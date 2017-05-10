Warren County Solicitor John - SShreve charged with theft of services for April dumpster usage
A first-degree misdemeanor count of theft of services was filed against John R. Shreve, 29, 313 Onondaga Avenue, Warren, late Tuesday by City of Warren Police. Police were advised by the 911 Center regarding a theft of services complaint on April 29 and proceeded to make contact with the property manager who said that "she was notified by a caretaker of one of her tenants that a male had arrived in a maroon in color vehicle and threw several trash bags into the dumpster belonging to the apartment complex."
