Warren baseball hopes to play D-10 semifinal game today
Warren senior Seth Baldensperger reacts after hitting a double in the fourth inning of a 10-0 first round playoff game against Sharon. After multiple postponements, Baldensperger and his Dragon teammates hope to play today against Slippery rock in the D-10 4A semifinals, scheduled for Ainsworth Field at 4 p.m. Because of first poor weather and then poor field conditions at Slippery Rock University, the game will now be played today at Ainsworth Field in Erie at 4 p.m. The second semifinal, Harbor Creek vs. Hickory will be played at 6:30 p.m., or roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Warren-Slippery Rock game.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth steinkamp Johnson aka bessie
|May 26
|Nate
|1
|Heidi Kenworthy (Jul '14)
|May 26
|Fuckyou
|7
|Jasmine Lindgren (Nov '16)
|May 26
|Fuckmeth
|6
|Ashlee Turner (Aug '15)
|May 26
|Steph
|5
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|May 22
|Hannah Blake
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|May 14
|bikepather
|5
|Nick Valencia
|May 11
|maybemaybe
|1
