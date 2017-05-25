Warren baseball hopes to play D-10 semifinal game today

Warren senior Seth Baldensperger reacts after hitting a double in the fourth inning of a 10-0 first round playoff game against Sharon. After multiple postponements, Baldensperger and his Dragon teammates hope to play today against Slippery rock in the D-10 4A semifinals, scheduled for Ainsworth Field at 4 p.m. Because of first poor weather and then poor field conditions at Slippery Rock University, the game will now be played today at Ainsworth Field in Erie at 4 p.m. The second semifinal, Harbor Creek vs. Hickory will be played at 6:30 p.m., or roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Warren-Slippery Rock game.

